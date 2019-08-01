Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,200,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 119,113 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,787. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.