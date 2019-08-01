Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AAOI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 720,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,388. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

