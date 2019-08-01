AquariusCoin Market Capitalization Tops $129,642.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $129,642.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,219.69 or 2.10537848 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022792 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,407,369 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

