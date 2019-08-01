ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been given a C$12.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$6.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.50. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.98 and a 1 year high of C$15.60.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.30 million. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

