Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. 6,586,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,546 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579,646 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $22,846,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

