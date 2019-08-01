Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.35 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,603. Archrock has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Get Archrock alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 110.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 42.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,770,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 531,128 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Archrock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 49,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.