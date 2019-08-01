Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Shares Down 2.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.16 ($0.21), approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

