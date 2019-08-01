argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $154.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are reiterating our Buy rating on ARGX shares after the company reported its 2Q19 financials and business update. While we acknowledge the valuation at these levels and the relatively quiet catalyst calendar over the next several months, we continue to view ARGX’s efgartigimod as best positioned in the anti-FcRn class given: (1) its first mover advantage; (2) its ability to be dosed via a low dose, subcutaneous injection for potential chronic therapy; and (3) it has generated proof-of-concept data in three indications (gMG, ITP, PV) and has been well tolerated, the latter of which differentiates it from other programs in the class. So we’d own the stock.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

ARGX traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,993. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $23,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in argenx by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in argenx by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,487,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

