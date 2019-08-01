Ariadne Australia (ASX:ARA) Shares Down 3.1%

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 93,437 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

About Ariadne Australia (ASX:ARA)

Ariadne Australia Limited engages in the car park infrastructure operation and management activities in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Investments, Car Parking, and Property segments. It operates a 595 bay car park situated in the Queens Plaza retail center in the Brisbane CBD; and a car park comprising 299 bays located at Tank Street, west of the CBD.

