Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE:AHH opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $886.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

