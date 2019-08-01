Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Arotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ARTX stock remained flat at $$2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 133,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Arotech has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $57.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Arotech had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arotech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 86,679 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arotech by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arotech in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arotech in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arotech in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

