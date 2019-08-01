Associated Banc Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $690,348. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.