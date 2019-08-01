Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 7,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 796,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 259,531 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 499.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 223,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 186,295 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 585,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.