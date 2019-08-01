Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given “Buy” Rating at Gabelli

Gabelli reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Gabelli also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

