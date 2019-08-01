Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.05. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $69.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,915.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,147,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.9% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 266,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

