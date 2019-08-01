Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 40025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,983.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff acquired 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,915.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

