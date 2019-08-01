Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 391.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,139,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,692,000 after buying an additional 184,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,173. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.