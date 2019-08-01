Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.73.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.