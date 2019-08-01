Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 276.71% and a negative net margin of 291.57%.

AVGR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 13,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,663. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

