Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.22, approximately 530,043 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 237,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.42 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avrobio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The stock has a market cap of $542.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 582,639 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 276,018 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 61.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 233,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 40.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

