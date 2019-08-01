Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Avrobio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Avrobio in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.42 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Avrobio stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 533,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth bought 810,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter worth $296,000. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 61.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 233,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 133,860 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

