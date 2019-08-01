AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.20 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €30.70 ($35.70) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.65 ($30.99).

CS stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €23.11 ($26.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.36. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

