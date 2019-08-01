B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

NEM stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,597,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,246 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,970 shares of company stock worth $2,286,295. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

