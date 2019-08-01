B. Riley Weighs in on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Silica in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.86 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $757.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,011.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

