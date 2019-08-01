Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.68. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 14,226 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$146.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

