Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 181.77 ($2.38), 302,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.54. The firm has a market cap of $508.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.31.

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Michael Neil Donaldson purchased 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,488.56 ($1,945.07). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,411 shares of company stock valued at $447,278.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

