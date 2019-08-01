Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

NYSE BHGE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 56,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,881. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,139,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,185,000 after acquiring an additional 510,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

