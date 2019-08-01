Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BKHYY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.66. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930. Bank Hapoalim has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $869.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

