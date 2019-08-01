Bank of America Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $46.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

