Bank of America Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $92.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “top pick” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.66. 1,048,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,927. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 590,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 154,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

