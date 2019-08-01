BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFIN. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BankFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BankFinancial stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,798. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BankFinancial by 429.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 248.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the second quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

