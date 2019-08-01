Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,270

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,265 ($16.53) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,114.50 ($14.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,083.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,166 ($15.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

In other news, insider Simon Borrows acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) per share, for a total transaction of £525,500 ($686,658.83). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 37,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($13.56), for a total transaction of £388,575.30 ($507,742.45). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,028 shares of company stock worth $52,580,296 and have sold 172,089 shares worth $185,864,204.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

