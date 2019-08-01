Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 136,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,214. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 131.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.