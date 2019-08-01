Barrington Research Trims Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Target Price to $125.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.84.

NYSE AMG opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $163.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay C. Horgen acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,961.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,801.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

