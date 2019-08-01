BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $42.95. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 407,670 shares changing hands.

BVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 million and a P/E ratio of 430.00.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

