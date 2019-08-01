Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 805,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Bayer has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $28.02.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

