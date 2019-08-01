BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

LON BBA opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.37. BBA Aviation has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

