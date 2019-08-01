BB&T Co. (BBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 3rd

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

BB&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. BB&T has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BB&T to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BB&T will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.04.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,359. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

