Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after purchasing an additional 842,590 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after purchasing an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $941,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,244. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

