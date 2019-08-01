Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 6,177 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Beowulf Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a market cap of $37.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.55.

About Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

