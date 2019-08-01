Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $7,621,300. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,031,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after acquiring an additional 513,992 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $568,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,441,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

