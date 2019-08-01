Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€12.70” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.67 ($19.38).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.48) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.19.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

