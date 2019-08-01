Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 260.4% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 77,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 144.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

