B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.