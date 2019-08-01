Binance Coin Price Tops $28.36 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $300.17 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $28.36 or 0.00272715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.01415429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00113121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000539 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates, Binance, LBank, Trade Satoshi and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

