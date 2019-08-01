BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of BIO-key International in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 172.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

