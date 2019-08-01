BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

BNGO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

