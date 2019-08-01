Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,758.40

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,758.40 and traded as low as $3,725.00. Bioventix shares last traded at $3,824.50, with a volume of 1,312 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,760.30.

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

