Bismuth (BIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,028.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00031243 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004777 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

