BitBar (BTB) Price Down 22.3% This Week

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00022524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market cap of $94,901.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,186.92 or 2.11589751 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,145 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

